‘Najib can still perform functions as MP’

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who was sentenced to 12 years jail and fined RM210 million for his abuse of power, can still carry out his duties as Pekan Member of Parliament until the appeal process is completed, according to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

Azhar said the former prime minister could also attend the Dewan Rakyat session which will run until Aug 27.

“According to the provisions of the Federal Constitution, his status as a Member of Parliament has not changed until all the appeal process is completed,” he said briefly when contacted yesterday.

Article 48 (1) (e) of the Federal Constitution states that a Member of Parliament will be disqualified if he is sentenced to more than one year in prison or a fine of more than RM2,000 and does not receive a pardon.

Najib, 67, was found guilty of all seven charges involving criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of power involving RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case on all charges against Najib.

The Pekan MP was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for every three charges of CBT cases and every money laundering case while 12 years imprisonment and a fine of RM210 million or five years imprisonment in cases of abuse of position. — Bernama