Najib files appeal over SRC case

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has appealed against his conviction and sentence on seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The Pekan Member of Parliament filed a notice of appeal through Messrs. Shafee and Co. at the Criminal High Court Registry this afternoon.

His lawyer, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, confirmed the matter when contacted.

“I can confirm it is filed today,” he said in a text message.

Najib is currently out on a RM2 million bail in two sureties.

On Tuesday, Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine after he was found guilty of all seven charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC funds.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ jail on each of the three counts of CBT and each of the three counts of money laundering and 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, in default five years’ jail, in the case of abuse of position.

The judge ordered all the jail sentences to run concurrently. – Bernama