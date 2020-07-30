New Rh Joceline Lia to be extended to 21 doors

KAPIT: The new Rumah Joceline Lia at Jalan Kapit-Song will be extended from the initial proposal of 18 doors to 21 doors.

Longhouse chief Joceline Lia said because of this the initial levelled site is insufficient to accommodate units measuring 24 by 60 feet each, as well as a carpark, open ground, and storm drain.

“The Rumah Joceline JKKK (village security and development committee) held a meeting to discuss how to overcome the limited space meant for 18 doors and now increased to 21 doors. We wrote to YB (Jefferson) Jamit (Unyat) to request for his assistance to widen and lengthen the site.

“He is here to see it himself. We are very happy — he agreed to allocate some more funds to help us to level the site so that it is able to fit in all the 21 doors,” she said during the Bukit Goram assemblyman’s recent visit.

Jamit advised the building committee to think critically and creatively on a new design for the longhouse.

“I told them to include firebreaks, which are very important as a preventive measure. I also told them to plan well to have a proper space for children to play, a proper car park, as well as to discharge drainage for a conducive and healthy environment,” he said.

Joceline added that the longhouse folk pledged to support Jamit during the next state election.

“We will vote for him to ensure he wins with a big majority so that we could continue to enjoy receiving assistance through his government funding,” she said.

The new longhouse site is about 30 minutes’ drive from here.