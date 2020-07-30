No going back to DAP for Padungan rep after quitting party

KUCHING: Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei has declined DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s offer to return to the party and defend the seat in the next state election.

“(Despite the offers and high chance of winning Padungan’s seat) I still decline the offers and I believe it shows that, truly and justly, I have made the decision for myself and for my own future,” he said when asked of Chong’s offer.

Wong had announced his resignation from DAP in a statement on Sunday night, claiming that he was ‘disillusioned’ by the party’s direction and the way it was managed.

Besides Chong, DAP Sarawak deputy chairman Chiew Chin Sing had also asked Wong to reconsider his decision.

Wong said he hoped people would respect his decision to take a back seat from politics, while urging those who were spreading rumours surrounding his resignation from DAP to refer to his statement on Sunday night.

“There are a lot of rumours going around. If those who are spreading the rumours refuse to read my statement (on Sunday night) and take it as it is, then I cannot help it,” Wong told reporters during a walkabout at India Street and Padungan here today to thank voters for their support.

Wong said he had made up his mind and would now focus on plans for his future.

“It is a big decision for me personally and after I made the decision, I think I am doing justice for myself and also I feel relaxed now,” he said.

However, Wong said he would continue to carry out his role as Padungan assemblyman until the dissolution of the state assembly and he would promote the attractions of Sarawak and serve its people via non-political platforms in the future.

In the statement, Wong also said he could not bring himself to condone the personal attacks that DAP had resorted to all along, even when the party was part of the then Pakatan Harapan government.

“If DAP cannot even take comments that are not in favour of them, and has to resort to personal attacks, the party should be worried about where it is heading.

“I am growing sick and tired of such political means to seek survival. I am further disillusioned with the direction and the way the party has been managed which has totally deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle in the earlier days when I first joined the party back in 2006,” he added.

Wong had been Chong’s special assistant for many years until he was first elected as Padungan assemblyman in the 2011 state election on the DAP ticket.