PH backs Shafie in snap polls

KOTA KINABALU:Pakatan Harapan (PH) has given its full support to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to face the snap election which will be held in the state.

In a media statement issued by PH Presidential Council today, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said they hope that the people of Sabah could support Shafie and the allied parties in the coming state election.

They said the people of Sabah will have the opportunity to ‘reset’ the national politics by lifting the principled politics as well as restoring the people’s mandate and reject the ‘jumping culture’ in politics.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie, who is also the President of the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), announced the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly (DUN).

In a special press conference this morning, he explained that the dissolution of the Sabah DUN has received the approval of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.