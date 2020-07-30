PKR demands RM10 mln compensation each from 19 ‘defectors’

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will be issuing letters of demand to claim RM10 million each from 19 Members of Parliament and state assemblymen who have left the party, said PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung.

They include Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was PKR deputy president, and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.

He claimed that this was the amount they had agreed to pay the party if they defected and appropriated their seat for personal benefit and use against the interests of the party.

“The letters of demand require them to pay the sum not later than seven days. If they fail to pay in the time and manner stipulated, the party has instructed its lawyers to commence the appropriate proceedings against them to recover the compensation demanded,” it said.

The other MPs concerned are Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Baru Bian (Selangau).

The state assemblymen involved are Dr Chong Fat Full (Pemanis), Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia), Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Krau), Muhammad Hilman Idham (Gombak Setia), Azman Nasrudin (Lunas), Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam), Haniza Mohamed Talha (Lembah Jaya), Daroyah Alwi (Sementa) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Aceh). — Bernama