Primary school pupil has Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The State Health Department yesterday confirmed that a primary school pupil here has contracted Covid-19.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, in a statement yesterday said: “The department would like to announce that Case 389, which was detected on July 27 (Monday) involved a school student.”

She said the classmates and family members of the pupil had now been ordered to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine.

The pupil was found to be Covid-19 positive on the said date after he sought treatment at a government health clinic here.

Dr Rundi further said the department had tested the pupil’s 37 classmates, their parents as well as eight teachers.

A total of 766 samples were taken for screening on July 27.

In light of the case, she advised the parents not to send their children to school if they were sick.

“They should take them to the clinic for treatment instead. All students must observe the new normal at schools and these include social distancing, wearing face masks, avoiding crowds and washing hands often,” said Dr Rundi.

Earlier this week, rumours of a pupil contracting the virus had gone viral on social media.

Yesterday, a memo from a school about mass quarantine, believed to be related to the 389th case, has been circulating on the social media. Some of the netizens are aware of not discriminating Covid-19 patients but they also said the relevant authorities should be more transparent in informing the public about the real situation in the state.

As for the three new cases that were detected on July 28 (Tuesday), Dr Rundi said that one of them involved a boy from Papar who was identified as a high risk patient and was screened for the virus at the hospital.

It is understood that the boy was undergoing long-term follow-up medical treatment at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas.

The second case involved a woman who visited the Lahad Datu Hospital for fever treatment while the third case involved a Penampang man who returned from overseas.

Dr Rundi explained that during the first test, the man’s result turned up negative but the second test found him positive for Covid-19.

“He has been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here for further treatment,” she said.