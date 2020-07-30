Sabah govt publishes gazette declaring dissolution of state assembly

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Government today published a gazette declaring the dissolution of the state assembly.

In a statement here, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the gazette informed that the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin had exercised his powers under Clause (2) of Article 21 of the Sabah State Constitution to declare the dissolution of the 15th Sabah state assembly effective today.

The gazette also said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had complied with the order of the Yang Dipertua Negeri. – Bernama