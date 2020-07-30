Satok Market shut down until Aug 13 over Covid-19 cluster

KUCHING: The Satok Market in Kubah, which reopened today after being identified as the centre of a new Covid-19 cluster, has now been ordered closed with immediate effect for 14 days until August 13 by the Health Ministry.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Mayor Dato Junaidi Reduan said he was informed of the Health Ministry’s decision by the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) this afternoon.

“I have just received a letter on the closure of Kubah-Satok market from the Health Ministry from July 30 to Aug 13,” he told The Borneo Post.

Earlier today, The Borneo Post had reported that the market had reopened after being closed for just one day yesterday for sanitisation works.

SDMC had announced the Satok Market cluster on Tuesday after four of its traders who had undergone screening on July 25 and 26 tested positive for the virus.

As of yesterday, there are 10 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, nine of which are in Kuching and in Bintulu.

Sarawak has accumulated 677 Covid-19 cases including 19 deaths since the virus hit the state in March this year.