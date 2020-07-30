Shafie announces dissolution of Sabah State Legislative Assembly

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal has announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for a state election, which has to be held within 60 days.

Speaking at the press conference after a closed-door meeting with the assemblymen and MPs aligned to him at at the Sabah Administration Building (PPNS), Shafie said he met the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at 8am this morning to submit a letter to request for the dissolution of the DUN.

He added that the Head of State has consented to the request.

Shafie said he remains the caretaker chief minister for the next 60 days until the Election Commission has set the date for the election.