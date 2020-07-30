Teen hangs himself after scolded for playing mobile phone games

KOTA MARUDU: A 17-year-old boy committed suicide after being scolded for playing mobile phone games.

According to Kota Marudu District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Izaan Abdullah, the body of the victim was found hanging in a garage at the SK Tigaman teachers’ quarters around 6am yesterday.

It was found by the victim’s uncle, who worked at the school.

“Investigation found that the 17-year-old used to live in Matunggong, Kudat with relatives, however he was sent to the school on July 24.

“It was believed that the victim was sent to the school because his relatives scolded him for playing the mobile phone game obsessively,” said Izaan, adding that after the victim was sent to live with his uncle, he continued to play the game excessively.

“The victim was last seen around midnight on July 28, before the body was found hanging in the garage around 6 am.

“Investigation is ongoing to identify the cause of death, and the body was sent to the Kota Marudu Hospital for Covid-19 screening before autopsy,” Izaan added.