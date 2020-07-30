 Temasek Foundation donates 35 BiPAP units to QEH

KOTA KINABALU: Singapore-based Temasek Foundation again assisted the government by donating 35 units of Bileval Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday.

The foundation has already donated 25 Fortitude test kits used to run 5,000 Covid-19 tests and 50 Fortitude test kits and Extraction kits for 10,000 Covid-19 tests in April, this year.

And on July 2, the foundation again donated 25 units of Oxygen Concentrator.

According to Health and People’s Well-being Minister Datuk Frankie Poon, the BiPAP is a type of non-invasive ventilation (NIV) mode ventilation modality that supports breathing by delivering mechanically assisted breaths without the need for invasive ventilation like intubation or surgical airway.

“It is a popular method of adult respiratory management in both the emergency department (ED) and the intensive care unit (ICU), and it is increasingly used in the care of pediatric patients. Besides avoiding the adverse effects of invasive ventilation, NIV has the added advantage of patient comfort,” he added.

He further added that BiPAP had become an important mechanism of ventilator support both inside and outside the ICU as this is highly beneficial in patients with respiratory fatigue or failure for example, patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Obstructive Sleep Apnoe Syndrome (OSA), Bronchiolitis Asthma, Pneumonia, Acute congestive heart failure with pulmonary edema or Acute Lung injury and so on.

The machines would be distributed to seven hospitals in Sabah, based on the needs and requirement of these hospitals, he said.

Frankie in expressing his appreciation to the Foundation, also said that the State would be receiving donation in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) soon from the same foundation.

Present to receive the donation were Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi and Health Department deputy director (medicine), Dr Abdul Kahar Abdul Asis and Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 director Dr William Gotulis.