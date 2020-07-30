Twelve issued compounds for not practising social distancing

BINTULU: Police here issued compounds of RM1,000 each to 12 individuals for not observing social distancing on Tuesday night.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said in a statement yesterday the 11 men and one woman were aged between 20 and 46.

He said the compounds were issued during Ops Covid-19 at two eateries located at Columbia Gateway.

Zulkipli said the inspection at about 10.15pm was to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Among the SOPs include social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.