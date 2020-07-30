Updates: Tussle for Sabah Chief Minister’s post

FORMER Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman last night claimed that he has obtained a ‘simple majority’ to form a new state government, setting off political uncertainties in the state as the current Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal fights to stay in power.

In this live update, we follow the developments in Kota Kinabalu today:

11.01am: Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is calling for a press conference at 12pm today.

10.57am: The Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal arrived at the Sabah Administration Building (PPNS) at 10.40am and went straight to attend a closed-door meeting with assemblymen aligned to him.

Those seen at the meeting were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew. Also seen were Penampang MP Datuk Darell Leiking and Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman.

Shafie had an audience with the Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri this morning.

10.22am: Two luxury vehicles was seen entering Jalan Istana, the resident of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, following the latest political situation in the state.

It is learned that Balung assemblyman, Datuk Osman Jamal was onboard one of the vehicle that is heading to Istana Negeri at 10.10am on July 30.

All eyes are on Istana Negeri here, the official residence of Sabah Yang Di-pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, following the latest political situation in the state.

At 8,20 am, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was seen entering Istana Negeri in a convoy of cars.

The convoy was then seen leaving Istana Negeri at about 9 am.

Security was extremely tight at the entrances to Istana Negeri and reporters were not allowed to get near.

Musa, at his press conference, had stated that he would be having an audience with Tun Juhar soon to hand over statutory declarations from the assemblymen who are are backing him. – Bernama