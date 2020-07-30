Volatility as investors seek Covid-free counters

KUCHING: High levels of volatility has been projected to persist for Bursa Malaysia Bhd (Bursa) as investors seek comfort in counters which are the least scathed by the Covid-19 pandemic and falling commodity prices.

To recap, Bursa recorded a profit after tax and minority interest (PATAMI) of RM151 million for the first half ended June 30, 2020 (1H20), a 62 per cent increase from RM93.2 million reported in the previous corresponding half ended June 30, 2019 (1H19).

“The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of 17 sen per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2020, or a dividend payout ratio of 91.1 per cent, which is payable on August 26, 2020,” the media release read.

According to Bursa, the elevated market volatility had resulted in higher trading activities in both the Securities and Derivatives Markets.

“We did anticipate high levels of volatility to persist as investors seek comfort in counters which are the least scathed by the Covid-19 pandemic and falling commodity prices,” the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said.

“We expected on retailers taking on bets in the heightened activity, with rebounds from low bases appearing to be a favourite theme but we did not bet on the heightened participation (at 33 per cent its best 10-Year performance) – which we believe alluded to retailers looking for better returns given the slew of overnight policy rate (OPR) cuts recently and possibly funded by additional cash available as a result of the loan moratorium.

“While we expect volatility to continue to persist, we expect it to taper in the fourth quarter (4Q) given the soft economic data.”

Post-results, Kenanga Research raised its financial year 2020E-2021E (FY20E-FY21E) earnings by 17 per cent-four per cent on more bullish assumptions in securities trading in 3Q.

Keeping with previous targeted payout ratio (circa 91 per cent), the research arm raised its dividend payments for FY20E to 32sen from 28sen previously.

Meanwhile, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) tweaked its FY20-21 earnings by an increase of 4.1 per cent and decrease of 2.6 per cent, respectively, after adjusting its daily average trading value (DATV) and effective clearing fee rate assumptions for the securities market.

The research firm now expected a DATV of RM3 billion-RM2.5 billion for the securities market in FY20-21, from RM2.8 billion-RM2.5 billion previously.

“Thus far, 3Q20 DATV for equities is still looking robust with the strong trading participation of retail participants and IVTs,” AmInvestment Bank said.

“Quarter to date (up until July 27, 2020), we are still seeing a strong DATV for equities of RM5.3 billion. Nevertheless, we expect the DATV to taper starting 4Q20 with the loan moratorium likely to end on September 30.

“Borrowers will then be required to start servicing their loan repayments from October 1, 2020. This is expected to reduce the level of cash to be diversified to stocks in search for higher yields as seen recently.

“Also, the suspension of short selling and the flexibility on share margin accounts are seen only as temporary measures to encourage retail participation in the securities market.”