Zahid: Umno will not join Perikatan, but strengthen Muafakat Nasional

KUCHING: Umno has decided today not to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) but to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) with Pas and Barisan Nasional (BN) parties, said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He also claimed in a statement on his Facebook page today that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the prime minister, was also on board with the move to join MN.

“The support for the Perikatan Nasional is only based on the backing of Umno and BN Members of Parliament as well as state assemblymen in the formation of the Federal government and in certain states,” he said.

“YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a meeting with BN parliamentarians yesterday afternoon in the Parliament building also voiced Bersatu’s intention to join MN. Bersatu’s wish will be discussed with PAS,” said Zahid.

The MN central committee, he pointed out, had previously decided that Umno and PAS would have priority in developing MN.

“I will leave it to the MN central committee to consider Bersatu’s wish, whether it can further strengthen MN for the benefit of the people and the country,” he said.

The loose coalition of PN was formed following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February this year.

Sarawak’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, backs PN and some of its leaders are members of Muhyiddin’s cabinet.