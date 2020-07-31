882 manufacturing premises and water dispensing machines unlicensed — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 882 or 76.5 per cent of 1,153 manufacturing premises and water dispensing machines (MJA), inspected under the Special Enforcement Operation for licensing (Ops Licence) of natural mineral water (AMS), packet drinks (AMB), MJA and ice, in the market are unlicensed.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the operation was carried out simultaneously nationwide from July 21 to July 23.

“Of the total (1,153), 271 (23.5 per cent) have licences from the Ministry of Health (MOH) while 882 (76.5 per cent) of manufacturing premises and MJA are unlicensed.

“A total of 389 MJA have been sealed and four premises temporarily closed for the purpose of cleaning and licence application,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 48 notices had been issued to owners of MJA and manufacturing premises for failing to adhere to the provisions under the Food Act 1983 and Regulations under it.

“Under the Food Regulations 1985, any AMB, AMS, ice or MJA entrepreneurs found guilty of operating without a licence can be fined not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisoned not exceeding two years,” he said.

Ops Licence is to ensure that all AMS, AMB, water from MJA and ice manufacturing premises have licences prescribed under the Food Act 1983 and regulations under it as enforced by the MOH.

According to him, the MOH, through the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM), will continue with the operation from time to time nationwide to ensure the licensing compliance of AMB, AMS, MJA and ice manufacturing premises were in accordance with the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised the public to read the product or water dispensing machine labels and note the MOH licence number on the label before purchasing drinks or ice.

Consumers can report any sale of unlicensed water or ice products to the District/Area/Division Health Office or the nearest State Health Department or contact the MOH through its website at http://moh.spab.gov.my or the BKKM’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq. — Bernama