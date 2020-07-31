CM has constitutional right to dissolve state assembly

KOTA KINABALU: The Chief Minister has the constitutional right to dissolve the state assembly at any time, said former de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) permanent chairman took former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman to task for slamming Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s decision to call for the dissolution.

“There is nothing to slam and condemn. To request for a dissolution of the state assembly at any time, for any reason, is a constitutional right vested in the Chief Minister of Sabah.

“The prerogative as to whether to allow the dissolution is then in turn vested in the Governor and to be exercised by him. The dissolution was hence done in accordance with law under the Sabah State Constitution and due process,” said Liew in a statement on Friday.

On Wednesday, Musa called for a last minute press conference to announce that he had obtained the support of 33 seats in the state assembly – thus giving him the simple majority.

However, on Thursday, Shafie turned the table when he called for a dissolution of the state assembly – much to the dismay of Musa.

“To dissolve the state assembly was for the lack of a better word: an absolutely admirable and courageous move by Sabah’s now caretaker Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“The move to return the people’s mandate to Sabahans by him has been strongly echoed and supported not only by Sabahans but by Malaysians all across the country,” said Liew, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Batu Sapi.

He is of the opinion that there is absolutely no reason why Sabah could not hold an election in the next 60 days.

“First, the Election Commission has in Parliament on July 16, 2020 expressed that they are fit and ready to hold elections at any time, anywhere in Malaysia. The pandemic is not a hindrance.

“They have identified SOPs and mechanisms to facilitate the people’s right to vote despite the pandemic. We have also seen this done in the by- elections in Chini, Pahang and now the upcoming by-election in Slim, Perak,” he explained.

Liew said that the dissolution would put an absolute end in the tracks of Musa’s ‘insatiable thirst and desire’ to wrest power in Sabah through the backdoor and form an illegitimate state government.

On Friday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that it has received the writ to declare the dissolution of the state assembly.

The EC said that it would be holding a special meeting to discuss the state election.