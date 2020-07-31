Covid-19: One new positive case recorded in S’wak, total at 678

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded one new positive case of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 678.

According to a statement from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the case involved an Indonesian man from Sambas, West Kalimantan who legally entered through the Immigration and Customs Quarantine Complex (ICQS) Biawak on July 27.

He was taken directly to a hotel quarantine centre in Kuching on the same day to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine

On July 28, which was the second day of quarantine, the man was screened and nasopharyngeal swabs and oropharyngeal swabs were taken for tests.

The results of the screening showed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 30. He had no symptoms.

He is being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital and the case is categorised as an imported case. The man was brought into Sarawak to work as a mechanic by a local engineering company.

SDMC also reported that there were eight recovery and discharged cases. To date, 579 or 85.4 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged while 80 are still undergoing treatment at isolation wards.

“Today there are eight new persons-under-investigation (PUIs), and four are still awaiting their laboratory results,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC added that currently 10 clusters are still active, namely the Engineering Company Cluster with eight cases; Mambong Cluster (7); Medical Centre Cluster (3); Jupiter Cluster (3); Stutong Market Cluster (7); Kuching Jetty Cluster (2); Sentosa Cluster (31); Melbourne PUI Cluster (3); Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2); and Satok Market Cluster (4).

The cumulative total of PUIs is 8,971 to-date.

On persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 20 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 682 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 19,276.

With no deaths reported, the death toll in Sarawak remains unchanged at 19 or 2.8 per cent of total cases.