Croc suspected of killing teen in Tanjung Manis caught with human remains in belly

TANJUNG MANIS: A crocodile caught in Ulu Batang Belawai near here this morning is believed to be the very same one which attacked a 14-year-old boy who was collecting snails with two others in the river last week.

According to a statement by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the 4.7 metre long and roughly 1.7 metre wide crocodile had been brought to the victim’s longhouse (Rumah Dadat) where various human parts and shirt were found in its belly after it was slit open.

The crocodile was caught at around 9am today by a hook placed by a team from the Forest Department near the incident’s location and a team from the Wildlife Protection Department found various human parts and shirt after slitting open the reptile’s belly at around 9.15am.

The victim, Ricky Ganya, had gone missing after being attacked by a crocodile on July 26 and was said to have been attacked when he and two others from the longhouse were collecting snails in the river.

Rick’s aunt, who was one of his companions, claimed to have witnessed the attack and rushed back to inform the longhouse of the incident.

20 longhouse folk, 11 Forest Department staff, seven firemen, two policemen and three Civil Defence Department staff were involved in today’s operation.