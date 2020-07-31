Driver dies in head-on collision with lorry

KUCHING: A male driver, 33, died in a head-on collision with a lorry transporting oil palm bunches at KM22 Sri Aman-Sarikei road around 9am yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, in confirming this, said the deceased was identified as Reedy Jalin from Rumah Hassan Temelan, Sri Aman.

“He died from serious head injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical personnel at the scene,” said Alexson in a statement, adding the deceased was heading to Sarikei from Sri Aman while the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction.

“The road then was wet due the heavy downpour,” said Alexson.

The lorry driver, 38, did not sustain any physical injuries. The Fire and Rescue Department meanwhile received a call on the accident at 9.20am.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw the deceased pinned in his seat, and succesfully extricated him at 9.55am.

The body was then sent to the Sri Aman Hospital for further action while the case is being investigated.