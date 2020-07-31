Enforcement teams check on prices for Aidiladha

KUCHING: Several Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs teams conducted checks

yesterday to ensure that the prices of goods remained fair for Hari Raya Aidiladha today.

The ministry said in a statement yesterday that the checks were also to ensure sufficient and stable supply of goods in the market.

According to the ministry, this was done to give consumers peace of mind when buying essential goods, especially during the various stages of the movement control order since March 18.

Among the items being monitored were fresh eggs and fresh chicken.

According to the statement, the five layer chicken farms in Sarawak are able to deliver 1.85 million eggs to the local market on a daily basis, while the four broiler chicken farms are able to deliver 91,000 fresh chickens daily.

Since March 18, 184 personnel from the ministry have been mobilised to carry out checks and to monitor the prices of goods.

The checks were carried out under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Between Jan 1 and July 29, the ministry conducted checks on 42,887 premises and recorded a total of 629 cases with seizures of over RM3.7 million and RM203,900 in compounds. Members of the public can lodge consumer related complaints via the ministry’s hotline on 1-800-886800, e-aduan website at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or send a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317.