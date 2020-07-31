Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS project to cost RM10 bln — Wee

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project is estimated to cost RM10 billion, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said 61 per cent of the cost would be funded by the Singapore government and the rest by the Malaysian government.

“Based on the Singapore-Malaysia agreement, the (cost) ratio is 61:39; more or less the total cost is RM10 billion, with Singapore paying 60 to 61 per cent of it. Our side is about 39 per cent which is RM3.716 billion. The RM10 billion is for the four kilometres.

“Malaysia’s distance is about 2.7 km and 1.3km for Singapore,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Wee said the project involved two phases, with phase one commencing in early 2021 until the end of 2024, encompassing the construction stage or development of civil structures.

Phase two will start from early 2025 until the end of 2026, involving the construction of systems such as signals, rolling stock, telecommunications, and system testing.

Asked on the need to have a depot in Wadi Hana in Johor Bahru, Wee said the facility is necessary for maintenance of the RTS which uses the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system as Singapore uses a different system, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system.

“The necessity of having a depot in Wadi Hana is because we are using the LRT system. Plus, Prasarana have experience in handling the LRT system.

“However, the size of the land for the depot has yet to be finalised as we need to talk to the state government. For now, we have identified 40 lots (of land), so the actual size will be confirmed soon,” he said. — Bernama