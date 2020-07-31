Madius upbeat on Upko’s chances in snap election

KOTA KINABALU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau is confident of the party’s chances in the upcoming state election and said they were ready to face the people.

“We have always been prepared because we have always been on the ground. We have been prepared since soon after the last election; in fact, we have treated every day as an election. Our services (to the people) are part of our progression,” said Madius, when met by reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) upon returning from Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

He reiterated that he was confident of Upko’s chances and that they would work together with Warisan, DAP and PKR. As for Upko members defecting from the party, Madius said what was done, was done.

“The State Assembly has already been dissolved. We will do our best to select the best team to contest this time around. Some candidates who contested in the previous election were not entirely our choice, but this time we will have the opportunity to select our own candidates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madius applauded the decision by caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal to dissolve the State Assembly. He said it was the best possible decision to solve the power tussle, by returning the mandate to the people.

He added that Warisan, DAP, PKR and Upko had decided to stick together at the state level, while the number of seats Upko would contest for would be decided in a presidential meeting. When asked about contesting for a state seat, Madius said he would consider it.