Man jailed for threatening to kill family members, obstructing cop

KOTA KINABALU: A man was sentenced to 12 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for threatening to kill his family members and obstructing the duty of a policeman.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the custodial sentence on Nazel Rubin, 38, after he pleaded guilty to both the charges.

Firstly, Nazel was jailed 12 months for threatening his 64-year-old father Rubin Kitol, 34-year-old sister Nazrah Rubin and 30-year-old brother Adika Rubin, by uttering words “saya bunuh kamu semua (I kill all of you)”.

The offence was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, he received another 12 months in jail for obstructing a policeman from carrying out his duty by throwing a plastic chair towards the policeman and escaping during an arrest.

He had committed an offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Both offences took place at a house in Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama here on July 28.

The court ordered the custodial sentence to run concurrently from the date of his arrest, and thus he only had to undergo 12 months in jail.

In mitigation, the accused, who was represented by counsel Lim Ming Zoong, prayed for leniency on the grounds that he has five children and is the breadwinner by working as a contractor.

He also said that it was the accused’s first offence and claimed that the accused was drunk during the incident.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Zamri Zakaria requested for a deterrent sentence.