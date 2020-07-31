Man nabbed after found in possession of 8,120 grammes of drugs estimating RM324,800

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has scored another success against drug traffickers with the arrest of a local male at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) around 8.55pm on July 30.

JKDM state director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha in a statement today said the suspect, who is in his 20s, arrived at KIA from Kuala Lumpur via commercial flight.

She said that the drugs were found when a scan of the suspect’s luggage showed six suspicious packages that were wrapped in present papers.

“Upon further checks, custom officers discovered eight packets of drugs believed to be methamphetamine inside the six packages,” said Sharifah Halimah.

Officers then seized the drugs which weighed 8,120 grammes and worth an estimated RM324,800 from the suspect.

The suspect is currently under remand and would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.