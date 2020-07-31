MBKS: Stutong Market to reopen on Aug 2

KUCHING: The Stutong Market at Tabuan Jaya here will reopen to the public starting August 2 (Sunday), said Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

According to MBKS in a statement today, the council alongside the Fire and Rescue Department (JPBN) will be carrying out disinfection and sanitising works there the day before (Aug 1) at 2pm.

This effort, it added, was one of the many measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 before the market’s reopening.

“MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng would like to remind businesses to please strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“For the public, always look after your personal hygiene, wear masks when you are out in public; wash hands or use hand sanitisers; practice social distancing and avoid crowded places whenever possible,” the statement said.

On July 18, the Stutong Market was temporarily closed with immediate effect after two positive cases were identified there.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Wee said all of the hawkers there were told to go to Petra Jaya Health Clinic for Covid-19 screening, adding that over 200 people working there were also instructed to undergo the test.

Yesterday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said there were 10 clusters that were still active, but without any additional cases.

This includes the Stutong Market cluster with seven cases, Engineering Firm Cluster (8), Mambong Cluster (7), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).