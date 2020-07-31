Police to mount roadblocks at Simunjan, Sri Aman during inter-zone travel restriction – Dev

KUCHING: The Sarawak police will be mounting roadblocks at Simunjan and Sri Aman starting 12.01am on Aug 1 to restrict inter-zone movements as part of the state’s initiative to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Zone 1 consists of Kuching, Serian and Samarahan divisions, which are classified as Yellow Zones, while Zone 2 consists of Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions which are Green Zones.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar in a statement said the inter-zone travel restriction would begin from Aug 1 till Aug 14.

“The public are not allowed to travel between Zone 1 and Zone 2 or vice versa starting Aug 1 without a police permit,” said Dev.

He added that those who are travelling within the same zone such as Kuching, Padawan, Kota Samarahan, Simunjan, Serian, Bau and Lundu would not require a police permit.

“Travelling to Sri Aman from Simunjan via the Triso ferry and Jalan Serian – Sri Aman are also not allowed,” he added.

Exceptions for the inter-zone travel restriction are only for those who are on official government duties, essential services, tending to the death of immediate family members, tending to critically ill immediate family members, and those who require medical attention or checkups.

Government servants who need to travel for official duties are required to produce a letter from their head of department while those in the service sector are required to produce letters from their companies.

He added that if a person needs to tend to the death or a critically ill immediate family member, a police permit needs to be shown to the police personnel at the roadblock.

“This permits can be applied at any nearby police stations,” he added.

The same permit is also needed to travel via domestic airline, express boats, stage bus services and regional bus services between Zone 1 and Zone 2.

He added that if a ticket is already purchased for the said travel mode, the passenger should immediately go to the nearest police station to apply for the permit.

“Without the police permit, a passenger is not allowed to board the plane, boat or bus,” said Dev.