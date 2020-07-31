Pos Malaysia suspends international deliveries except to Singapore beginning Aug 3

KUCHING: All international mail, parcel and Express Mail Service (EMS) will be suspended to all destinations except Singapore, effective Aug 3, announced Pos Malaysia today.

The country’s largest network courier said the temporary service suspension was due to the restrictions and inconvenience as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pos Malaysias international mail, parcel and Express Mail Service (EMS) will be suspended to all international destinations except Singapore beginning 3 August 2020 until further notice.

“The temporary service suspension is due to service impacts related to Covid-19, which include varying levels of restrictions across destination countries on flights, airport closures and cross border services,” said the Pos Malaysia statement.

The postal delivery service firm said updates will be available from time to time on its website and official social media platforms.

In another statement, Pos Malaysia announced that its business operations would be taking a break for Hari Raya Aidiladha from today until Aug 2 for all states across the nation.

It said only post offices and Pos Laju kiosks operating inside shopping malls will reopen on Aug 2 (Sunday).