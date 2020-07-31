SUPP Youth hand out face masks to business owners, members of public today

KUCHING: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching Youth team handed out face masks to business owners and operators as well as members of the public in Padungan and Petanak Market here this morning.

According to a statement, this was done in response to the federal government’s implementation of mandatory use of face masks starting tomorrow (Aug 1) in order to curb the Covid-19 pandemic

“As Kuching city has become the only red zone in the country, we must work together to fight this crisis, and the awareness of pandemic prevention must be strongly improved, while the SOP (standard operating procedures) must be strictly followed.

“(This is done) so that Kuching can return to its previous state and everyone can live worry-free, thus avoiding another outbreak of the pandemic in the country,” said SUPP Kuching Youth assistant publicity and information secretary Eric Tay Tze Kok.

Last Thursday, Senior Ministry (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the use of face masks in crowded public areas and public transport will be made compulsory starting tomorrow.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, he said those who failed to comply with the new rules would face a fine of up to RM1,000.