Wong receives SRDC deputy chairman appointment letter

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong received his letter of appointment as Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) new deputy chairman yesterday.

This was announced by SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai who said the council will arrange for the acceptance of the letter of appointment and swearing-in ceremony.

He said his deputy will report for duty on Aug 1 and that his term runs till June 2021.

“Yes, Mr Wong Ching Yong already received his letter of appointment (as SRDC deputy chairman). I extend my congratulations to Mr Wong Ching Yong on his appointment as deputy chairman of SRDC.

“I am looking forward to work together with him. I believe that his previous experience as councillor with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will come handy for him to assist me in SRDC.

“With good teamwork and getting fresh ideas, I am sure SRDC can give effective service to the people in its jurisdiction,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post yesterday.

However, he noted that there is a lot of room for improvement.

“In our current situation (faced) with Covid-19 pandemic and rabies, good teamwork is vital in serving (the people) effectively,” Sempurai pointed out.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Wong confirmed that a copy of the appointment letter has been faxed to him by the council, and that he will report for duty on Aug 1.

“But since Aug 1, is a Saturday, I will officially report for duty on Aug 3,” he revealed.

Wong took over the post from senator Robert Lau Hui Yew who stepped down following his appointment as senator.

Wong joined SUPP in 1985. From 1987 until 2000, he served as deputy publicity in SUPP Sibu branch.

In 2017, he became the SUPP Dudong branch chairman and is also the SUPP central working committee member.

He served as SMC councilor from 1990 until 2000.