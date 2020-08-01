Boost rolling out #KasiTambah campaign in conjunction with ePENJANA

KUALA LUMPUR: To further encourage Malaysians to embrace the digital lifestyle, homegrown e-wallet Boost is rolling out its #KasiTambah campaign in conjunction with the ePENJANA initiative.

The campaign has an extensive and attractive line-up of special perks and rewards including a chance to bring home a Perodua Myvi or a Yamaha motorcycle to supplement the RM50 ePENJANA credit given by the government.

The RM50 e-PENJANA incentive which officially kicks off Friday is open to all Malaysians above 18 years of age with an annual income below RM100,000 based on the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia’s (LHDN) latest records and is a registered user of the MySejahtera App.

Boost chief executive officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah shared that Boost is humbled to be chosen as one of the trusted and official e-wallets for the ePENJANA initiative.

He informed that the homegrown e-wallet is also looking forward to playing a significant role in the collective effort to rebuild Malaysia’s economy and local businesses as well as to reboot the livelihood of Malaysians to be more resilient in this new normal.

“Over the past four months, Malaysians have embraced the digital lifestyle where the use of e-wallets has taken root in their daily payment habits.

“We believe that the RM50 ePENJANA incentive will further encourage e-wallet use amongst Malaysians and serve as an added measure to safeguard the health of Malaysians with contactless payments as Covid-19 remains a threat,” he said.

Mohd Khairil also noted that more importantly, it will help stimulate the local economy.

“As businesses re-open, the ePENJANA stimulus initiative will be crucial in jumpstarting the economy for many businesses, especially micro enterprises, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) impacted by the enforced closures in our fight to flatten the curve,” he said.

To claim the RM50 ePENJANA credit with Boost, users have to perform eKYC (Know Your Customer) account verification as well as download and be a registered user on the MySejahtera App.

The eKYC process will also upgrade users’ wallets from Basic to Premium, enabling users to benefit from the full range of functions and features Boost has to offer, including a larger wallet size of RM4,999.

According to Mohd Khairil, throughout the two-month ePENJANA period, Boost will #KasiTambah value added rewards for users as a bonus incentive for Malaysians to resume their social activities in this recovery phase.

“With Boost, Malaysians can transact at over 180,000 merchants nationwide comprising more than 60 per cent small and micro-SMEs to support local businesses.

“To help the MSMEs community, Boost is also driving a Digitising Merchant Programme which works well to supplement the ePENJANA objective in lifting up the economy,” he added.

Every successful claimant of ePENJANA will get more than RM80 worth of lifestyle rewards in the form of a RM60 voucher to get one year’s worth of discounts on Celcom Postpaid XP Lite as well as up to RM20 worth of bundled ‘Partner Wallet’ rewards across bill payments, prepaid top ups, micro-insurance, groceries, health and beauty, and food and beverages partners.

Participating nationwide merchants for the Partner Wallet rewards include Great Eastern micro-insurance products powered by Aspirasi, Kenny Rogers, Secret Recipe, Mydin, Tealive, Setel, Old Town White Coffee, Petron, KK Mart, Tesco, Watsons, MyNews, Giant and many more.

Also included are Boost partners Sunshine Wholesale Mart in Penang; CKS Supermarket, Bataras Hypermarket and Sunlight Pharmacy in Sabah; as well as LEA group stores and SHiNE pharmacy in Sarawak.

Successful claimants with Boost also stand a chance to win monthly prizes such as Perodua Myvi 1.5L AV AT 2020,Yamaha Y15ZR motorbike, Samsung S20 Ultra, Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV, RM100 Shopee voucher, and RM50 e-wallet credit in the Partner Wallet to spend on groceries, food and beverages or health and beauty.

Boost has also taken BoostUP, its loyalty programme, to the next level by stepping up to a Level 5. The program previously only had four levels, which gave a maximum base earning of two Boost coins per RM1 spent.

In the new Level 5, users can earn up to eight Boost Coins per RM1 spent and enjoy more benefits such as double BoostUP Pick & Win entries, a special welcome pack and more.

With additional Boost coins come more opportunities to win premium and exclusive gifts including a 12.9-inch Apple iPad, Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, and many more from Pick & Win.

This means users have much to look forward to with spending the RM50 ePENJANA credit with Boost and working their way up to earn more Boost coins and rewards.

Boost would also like to remind users that the ePENJANA incentive can be used for any transaction within the Boost ecosystem, such as paying at offline and online merchant partners, paying for bills, prepaid top ups, ordering food delivery; except for in-app donations.

It is non-transferrable to other e-wallet accounts, other Boost users or transferred into cash. It can only be claimed one-time from only one e-wallet

The last day to submit a claim for the RM50 ePENJANA credit is 11.59pm on Sept 24, while the last day to spend the ePENJANA credits is Sept 30 by 11.59pm. Any unused ePENJANA balance will expire and be removed from the user’s e-wallet account.

For more information, stay tuned by following Boost’s official social media channels on Facebook (facebook.com/myboostapp), Instagram (instagram.com/myboostapp) and the official website visit www.myboost.com.my.

Boost is available for download on Google Play, App Store or Huawei AppGallery.