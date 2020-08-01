Covid-19: 262 people in Sivagangga Cluster screened, 8 found positive – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has conducted Covid-19 screening on 262 PUI (patients under investigation) in the Sivagangga Cluster and to date, eight were tested positive, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

“Of the total number of positive cases, five are non-citizens,” he said in a statement today.

“A total of 251 individuals were found negative while three others are awaiting test results. Active case detection is still ongoing,” he added.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration, Dr Noor Hisham advised Muslims performing the sacrificial ritual to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as set by the government.

“The use of face masks is highly recommended in crowded and confined places, especially when physical distancing is difficult.

“Maintain personal hygiene, especially hand hygiene by regularly washing your hands with water and soap, when serving and preparing food for the Hari Raya festivity,” he said.

He said it is the hope of all frontliners that the community could play their part in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully with the new normal, we will together be able to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia during and after the festive season,” he said while expressing his appreciation to all frontline workers committed to providing services during the festive period. – Bernama