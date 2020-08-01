Covid-19: 9 new positive cases detected in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases as at 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 8,985.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the total positive cases, seven were imported cases, where five were detected in Selangor and the remaining two were from Perak.

On the remaining two local transmission cases, he said one was detected from the persons-under-investigation (PUI) Sivagangga cluster in Kedah and one was detected in Selangor who had close contact with a positive case from the Bukit Tiram cluster in Johor.

“The new positive case in Selangor (Case # 8,977) was a close contact to Case #8,893 from Johor.

“Based on investigations and Active Case Detection conducted by the District Health Office, Case # 8,893 was found to have stayed at the house of Case #8,977 from July 16 to 19 in Selangor.

“As such, the patient was identified and was given the Order For Supervision And Observation At Home,” he said in a statement today.

The total death toll remained unchanged at 125 as no deaths were recorded today.

Meanwhile, there were three cases which recovered and discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recoveries and discharged cases to 8,647.

Currently, the total active cases are at 213, where two are receiving treatment at intensive care units, out of which one require ventilator support.