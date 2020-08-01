Covid-19: Zero new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, 12 new recoveries

KUCHING: No new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, making the total number of positive cases in the state remain at 678.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat which reported this today, however, cautioned that 10 Covid-19 clusters are still active in the state.

The 10 clusters comprise of the Engineering Company Cluster which still has eight cases; Mambong Cluster (7); Medical Centre Cluster (3); Jupiter Cluster (3); Stutong Market Cluster (7); Kuching Jetty Cluster (2); Sentosa Cluster (31); Melbourne PUI Cluster (3); Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2); and Satok Market Cluster (4).

Kuching remains a red zone with 59 total cases including 42 locally transmitted cases within the last 14 days, with 49 classified as active cases.

Serian, Lundu, Bau and Samarahan also remain as yellow zones with three, three, one and 11 cases respectively within the last 14 days.

On a happier note, 12 recoveries were recorded today and allowed to be discharged.

They comprised eight patients from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching, three from Bintulu Hospital, and a Sarawakian who was warded at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

This brings the total number of recovery and discharged cases to 591 so far or 87.17 percent of all cases.

A total 68 are still undergoing treatment at isolation wards, with none of them at the intensive care unit (ICU) nor requiring ventilator support.

With no deaths reported, the death toll in Sarawak remains unchanged at 19 or 2.8 per cent of total cases.

“Today there are two new persons-under-investigation (PUIs), with one still awaiting laboratory test result,” it said, adding the cumulative total of PUIs is 8,973 to date.

On persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 49 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 685 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 19,322.