Curtin Malaysia hosting live public webinar today

MIRI: Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) is hosting a live public webinar entitled ‘Going Places with a Curtin Degree’ featuring six Curtin alumni today (Aug 1) from 2 to 5pm.

President and vice-president of the Curtin University Alumni Malaysia Chapter, Jane Teh and Professor Muhammad Sadruddin Mohd Saidfudin are the hosts moderated by current undergraduates.

In a press statement, Curtin Malaysia said those interested to know more about tertiary education at Curtin to earn internationally recognised degrees and learn from the panelists are invited to join the webinar.

The webinar is divided into three sessions with the first session from 2 to 3pm on Engineering; Business (3 – 4 pm) and Mass Communications (4 – 5 pm).

Panelists are sharing insights into their careers, how Curtin degrees made a difference for them, current and emerging trends in their respective industries to give future students a better idea of career prospects after graduation.

The panelists for Engineering are Johnny Wong, a graduate environment advisor with Shell Malaysia Exploration and Production (SMEP); and Chew Whei Yi, NPI (new product introduction) engineer with Clarion Malaysia.

Business entrepreneur and CEO Vinodh Menon and human resources professional Vignesh Baboo are the panelists for the business session while Renee Loretta Foong, a news presenter, host, emcee, voice-over talent and educator; and Karen Kuek, a freelance TV producer are panelists for mass communication session.

To register for the webinar and get event updates, visit https://bit.ly/CurtinWebinar.

The webinar is also broadcasted live on Curtin Malaysia’s Facebook page.

Audience can make enquiries at its Facebook page or the webinar link to continue to live chat with the university’s recruiters up until 10pm.