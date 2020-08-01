Kenanga Group Wins seven awards at Bursa Excellence Awards 2019

KUCHING: Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Group) was awarded 7 accolades out of the 21 categories at the coveted annual Bursa Excellence Awards event held at the Bursa Malaysia Listing Gallery on Thursday.

Kenanga Group was awarded with the Best Trading Participant Equity and Financial Derivatives (champion), Best Institutional Derivatives Trading Participant – Investment Bank (second runner up), Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation (second runner up), Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation – Investment Bank (first runner up), Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation – Investment Bank (second runner up) and Best Remisier (champion) and (second runner up).

“It is an honour to be recognised every year at this prestigious event.

“These awards are an incredible testimony of our hard work and commitment towards excellence,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, group managing director of Kenanga Group. “We look forward to continue working closely with the regulators and industry players to further progress the capital markets, especially in the area of innovation and digitisation.”

The Bursa Excellence Awards 2019 was graced by Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar as well as chief executive officer Datuk Muhammad Umar Swift.

This year’s Bursa Excellence Awards, which was organised by Bursa Malaysia, was themed, ‘Rising to the Challenge’ to mark the difficult times brought upon by the pandemic and how industry players have rose to the challenge to navigate through the volatile market cycles and emerged triumphant in spite of the circumstances.

The awards recognised industry players across 21 categories, including participating organisations and select individuals who have played their part in shaping the capital market across three segments, namely equities, derivatives and the Islamic capital market.