Mixed reactions over dissolution of Sabah State Assembly

KOTA KINABALU: The dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly (DUN) yesterday received mixed reactions from people in the state who voiced out their views through social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Many agreed with the decision announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, but no less also disagreed, with their respective reasons.

Social media users who agreed with the dissolution described it as the right move to resolve the political crisis that has plagued Sabah since the 14th General Election (GE14).

Facebook user Ummie Azman, who voiced her views in the comment section of a news portal, said the dissolution provided an opportunity to the people to decide who should be elected.

“The action to dissolve the Sabah state assembly is the correct move and (I) do not side with any individual in the game of political chess, let the people decide who will be voted.

“Whether they be among the previous Yang Berhormat (elected representatives) or perhaps there will be new faces who are more dynamic, consistent and have credibility in leading the political world, hopefully, those elected will take the mandate with a sense of responsibility and help your respective constituencies,” she wrote.

Another Facebook user, Lionel John also agreed with the dissolution to pave the way for state elections.

“Right decision, let the people decide who is in charge of the Sabah government,” he wrote.

On Twitter, @gabyjoshuawong wrote that the dissolution was a clear message that the power lied in the hands of the voters.

However, social media users who disagreed felt the dissolution should not have been done at a time when the country was still facing the Covid-19 threat.

@AsirafYaacob tweeted: “There is no need for the state election when the country is facing the Covid-19 epidemic, it could endanger the lives of the people.”

Lee Eun Ju also disagreed with the dissolution on Facebook, saying: “Covid-19 is still around, sorry I won’t be able to go out and vote.”

Mohd Shafie when making the announcement yesterday said the Sabah state assembly was dissolved after receiving the consent of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, paving the way for the state election to be held within 60 days. – Bernama