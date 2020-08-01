Parts of Kuching city to be rejuvenated within next five years – Abang Johari

KUCHING: The state government has plans to rejuvenate certain parts of Kuching City within the next five years, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the rejuvenation programme would involve certain areas of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) have been run down.

He said these areas would be re-developed under the renewal programme.

“In fact we already have the long term master plan for the rejuvenation of certain areas in Kuching City and the development will involve not just the MBKS and DBKU but also the private sector.

“These areas, which we have identified, will be developed by MBKS or DBKU with the private sector. It’s going to be a private sector driven where we hope to provide a more modern facilities to the area,” he said at the commemoration of Kuching City’s 32nd anniversary here today.

He mentioned that one of the areas to be re-developed within the MBKS area was Padungan, which excluded the old buildings on Abell Road and Padungan Road while within the DBKU area, the places to be rejuvenated include Hikmah Exchange, Jalan Haji Taha and Jalan P Ramlee.

He assured that the re-development programme would not affect the historical buildings.

“In fact, there are many areas in Kuching that we can re-develop without affecting the traditional values.

“For example, in Padungan. We want to rejuvenate it so that we have a modern city aside from preserving the traditional areas, which may only to be given face-lift.

“Face-lift is necessary, if not, we have the old buildings but look bad — not painted and the building colour have turned black. This will not attract people to come come to Kuching city,” he said.

Abang Johari said aside from that, the government would transform strategic areas into a modern commercial area so that the autonomous rail transit (ART) can go pass through the area.

He said this rejuvenation programme would be implemented within the next five years.

“Because of that, it is important we have a government that has a vision, farsightedness and at the same time know how to transform the city as a modern city.

“This will give the basis for our economy to move forward, especially in the service and tourism sectors and this is part and parcel of our development in Kuching,” he said.

He said people were more likely to visit the city when it is clean and attractive aside from the very important asset that Sarawak has, the people themselves who are very friendly.

He said Sarawakians are friendly people and has been the model as mentioned by the federal leaders.

On other matter Abang Johari said a foreign company had expressed its interest to expand its operation in Samajaya and that involved an investment of US$ 5 billion (roughly RM20 billion).

He said that would give employment opportunities to the local people.

“And of course once we have people with high salary, we will have cars and that will congest our road.

“Therefore we must have a very good long term plan in terms of our transportation,” he said.