Shell celebrates first gas production from Gorek

KUCHING: Sarawak Shell Bhd (Sarawak Shell) reached another milestone when the Gorek field under the SK408 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) achieved its first gas production on May 24, 2020.

Despite the significant impact to the mobilisation of resources and construction and commissioning crew during the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the first gas was delivered successfully ahead of the committed timeline.

“This success is a result of the excellent collaboration between our key stakeholders, Petronas and SK408 PSC partners – SapuraOMV Upstream and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, contractors, vendors and various support teams within Shell, led by the Gorek project team.

“This achievement commemorates the 110th anniversary of our Upstream business, here in Malaysia this year,” said Ivan Tan, vice president for Shell Malaysia Upstream.

“This has been a challenging time as we face a global pandemic. I am proud of how the Gorek project team has prioritised the health and safety of our staff and contractors in the delivery of this milestone with a zero-injury record.”

Tan further shared that the project team applied innovative solutions to come up with a cost-competitive development and that

Gorek sets the benchmark in a number of areas, firstly, as the fastest Shell Malaysia Upstream operated field brought onstream from the point of discovery.

Gorek field is produced through the most cost competitive, big bore high rate carbonate wells, ever drilled in Sarawak. It is also the first fully solar powered wellhead platform in Shell Malaysia Upstream’s portfolio.

In addition to lower carbon emissions, this innovation also improves safety when it comes to exposure at site. These features have earned Gorek the 2019 Shell Upstream Impact Award for Thrive in the Energy Transition category.

Besides its competitive technology, the Gorek project has also displayed a strong safety performance record.

The Shell-operated Gorek field under SK408 PSC is the second of three fields in the sequence of SK408 Larak, Gorek and Bakong field development projects.

SapuraOMV is the operator of Larak and Bakong fields under the same SK408 PSC. The Gorek wellhead platform is located 145km offshore Malaysia with water depth of 88m. All three fields are tied back to an existing Shell-operated facility.

Shell Malaysia is proud of its history here in Malaysia generally and in Sarawak specifically and looks forward to a long, successful journey with continuous innovation and development with its key stakeholders, to drive the socio-economic development of the nation and the state.

The company is also driven to continue contributing to the local talent pipeline, while playing its part in contributing towards the communities and the society through its various flagship social investment activities.