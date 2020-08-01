SOS Kuching raising fund through sale of tee-shirts, face masks

KUCHING: Save Our Strays (SOS) Kuching is raising fund through sale of its ‘Care for the Living Edition’ matching tee-shirts and face masks.

The non-profit organisation has just launched the cute designs, which are now ready for pre-orders.

Featuring three designs with the themes of ‘Respect’, ‘Love’ and ‘Care’, the items are available in adult size and children size.

The shirt is made of dry pique material, while the mask is made of Dri-Fit sand-mesh and comes with adjustable strap and filter pocket. It is washable and reusable.

All proceeds will go to SOS Kuching for all the animal rescue operations, as well as the trapping, neutering and feeding activities initiated by its volunteers.

Closing date for pre-orders is on Aug 10.

To learn more of the finer details or to place order, visit SOS Kuching’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/s.o.skuching.