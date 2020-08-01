Those returning from Zone 1 should not attend mass first — Sibu Bishop

SIBU: Catholic Bishop of Sibu, Right Revd Joseph Hii is advising parishioners who return here from Zone 1 areas in the state to not attend mass for the time being.

He said the church had made its announcement at every parish that those returning from Zone 1 areas must undergo 14 days of self-quarantine before attending mass.

“Those coming back from Zone 1, especially Kuching and Samarahan, do not attend mass first. We have to be very careful,” Hii said when contacted yesterday.

Catholic churches in the Diocese of Sibu started the gradual re-opening of its respective parishes for mass beginning June 20.

According to Hii, parishioners have so far been very cooperative in adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) required by the state government.

“We are very serious in making sure that the SOP is being complied with. We are becoming more careful in making sure everyone is safe.”

He also said some parishes have increased their attendance size to 250 parishioners at one time, while others are still keeping to only 100 people.

There are 12 parishes in the Diocese of Sibu and about 20 small chapels.