127 held for not wearing face masks yesterday – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 315 people yesterday for breaching the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) rules, including 127 for not wearing face masks, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 28 people were detained for not following the standard operating procedures (SOP) while 150 were detained for making physical distancing difficult.

“Of the total, three of them were remanded while 312 were issued compound fines. The Compliance Operations Task Force conducted 63,473 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance with the RMCO SOP,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, police also set up 64 roadblocks in Ops Benteng nationwide and inspected 35,459 vehicles to check the entry of illegal Immigrants, especially via rat trails, he added.

He said police carried out 2,263 monitoring visits yesterday to check on individuals under home quarantine.

Police yesterday detained 28 individuals who failed to comply with home quarantine SOP, said Ismail Sabri.

From July 24 until yesterday, 4,286 people arrived at the country’s entry points and were sent to 16 hotels and five Public Training Institutes in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor and Johor.

“Of the total, 13 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment,” he explained.

Ismail Sabri said they had returned from 24 countries namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Bangladesh, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Australia. – Bernama