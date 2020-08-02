Bersatu eyes 45 seats in Sabah election, says party’s Sabah chief

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is prepared to contest 45 seats in the upcoming Sabah state election, said its chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said Sabah Bersatu would be fielding winnable candidates with integrity and credibility.

“We are ready and have identified 45 state constituencies to be contested by Bersatu candidates.

“Sabah Bersatu will hold a meeting next week to tune up our election machinery for every state constituency,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hajiji said Bersatu was prepared to discuss with other parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN), Umno and other Barisan Nasional (BN) components to harness their strength to ensure victory in the polls.

He said the party’s election manifesto would focus on, among other things, efforts to revive the state’s economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would also emphasise the party’s struggle to defend the rights and interests of Sabah people, as well as aspects of security, education, racial unity and socio-economic well-being.

“We are confident that Bersatu can become the best alternative and will be accepted by the majority of the people to lead Sabah,” he added.

Hajiji said the party would launch its manifesto before nomination day.On Thursday, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the State Assembly, paving the way for a state election to be held within 60 days. — Bernama