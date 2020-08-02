Bung Moktar confirms contesting Lamag seat in upcoming state election

KINABATANGAN: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is UMNO Sabah chairman, has confirmed that he will be contesting in the Lamag state seat in the upcoming state election.

Bung, who is also Kinabatangan UMNO divisional chief, confirmed the matter after he announced that UMNO Sabah will have its Secretary, Datuk Jafry Ariffin to contest for the Sukau state seat.

He made the announcement after presenting ‘korban’ beef donation in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha in Kampung Suan Lamba and Kampung Bilit here.

The Lamag state seat that falls under Kinabatangan Parliament is one of the 13 additional state seats that will be contested in the coming next state election.

Bung, 61, who was born and bred in Kinabatangan, had won the Kinabatangan federal seat for six times since 1999 under Barisan Nasional (BN).

He is a degree holder in Philosophy (Policy and Security Analysis) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. He was appointed as Chairman of UMNO Sabah in 2018, and holds the position as UMNO Supreme Council Member since 2013 to date.