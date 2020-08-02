Covid-19: 14 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,999

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 14 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 8,999.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the number of cases, 13 cases were local transmissions and one imported.

Dr Noor Hisham said all the 13 local transmission cases involved Malaysians, which comprised of 11 cases from the PUI Sivagangga cluster in Kedah and two screening cases at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal.

“The first of the two (Sabah) cases involves a student who arrived from Sandakan for studies in Labuan while the second is from Penampang who was in Labuan for a holiday with family members,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the only imported case recorded in the country today involved a non-Malaysian from the Philippines.

Meanwhile, he said the total cumulative tally for active cases in the country stands at 210 with all of them under treatment. Two cases are still being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), with one requiring ventilator support.

A total of 17 patients have recovered and discharged from wards today, bringing the number of discharge to 8,664 cases.

As there were no reported deaths, the death toll remains at 125.