Covid-19: Kuching back to yellow zone, no positive cases recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING: After five days as a Covid-19 red zone, Kuching district is now back to yellow zone status today after only 39 locally transmitted cases were recorded in a 14-day period.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, which revealed this in a statement today, also disclosed there were no positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in the state for the second consecutive day today.

“Today, Kuching district changes status from red zone to yellow zone, following the number of local infection cases within the last 14 days was recorded at 39 cases.

“The districts of Samarahan, Serian, Bau and Lundu remain yellow zones. Samarahan had 11 local cases within the last 14 days, Serian three, Lundu one and Bau one.

“There are now a total five districts categorised as yellow zones in Sarawak. The number of green zone districts are 35,” said the statement.

Although there were no new positive cases today, SDMC warned Sarawakians that 10 Covid-19 clusters are still active in the state.

The 10 clusters comprise Engineering Company Cluster which still has eight cases; Mambong Cluster (7); Medical Centre Cluster (3); Jupiter Cluster (3); Stutong Market Cluster (7); Kuching Jetty Cluster (2); Sentosa Cluster (31); Melbourne PUI Cluster (3); Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2); and Satok Market Cluster (4).

On a happier note, SDMC reported there were three recoveries that were allowed to be discharged today.

They all comprised three patients from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching. This brings the total number of recoveries and discharged from hospitals, to 594 so far or 87.61 percent of all cases.

A total 65 patients are still undergoing treatment at isolation wards, with none of them at the intensive care unit (ICU) or requiring ventilator support.

With no deaths reported, the death toll in Sarawak remains unchanged at 19 or 2.8 per cent of total cases.

“Today, there are 10 new persons-under-investigation (PUIs), with eight of them still awaiting laboratory test result,” it said, adding the cumulative total of PUIs is 8,983 to date.

On persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 121 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine yesterday. This brings the total of current PUS to 756 individuals at 13 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 19,372.