Mayor: Business operators who fail to adhere to reduced business hours directive risk having license revoked

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has warned that business operators would risk their trading license being revoked if they refused to adhere to the reduced operating hours directive set by the government.

“I would like to emphasise that the operating hours are (from 6am) until 10pm now so please, if you (business operators) have civic consciousness, please save yourself, family and customers (by adhering to the latest policy),” said Wee during a visit to Stutong community market today.

State Disaster Management Committee’s chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had previously said businesses in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions can only operate from 6am to 10pm starting yesterday until Aug 14.

However, Uggah added petrol stations and factories that operate for 24 hours daily can still operate as usual during this period.

Wee said it was the responsibility of business operators to ensure customers follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) when being inside their premises

“These are the basic things for everyone to follow and don’t wait for the state disaster management committee to come up with new regulations to restrict the operation of certain businesses,” said Wee.

He further stressed the council will not hesitate to deploy their ‘hardware’ or revoke the trading license of business operators if they stubbornly refused to adhere to the limited operating hours’ directive.