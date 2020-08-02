MP: Durin urgently needs more devts

SIBU: Durin is in dire need of more developments, including recreational parks, for the benefit of its community.

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), said infrastructure facilities in Dudong, especially in Durin, were still ‘greatly needed’.

Speaking during a meet-the-people session at Durin indoor basketball court on Friday evening, he said improvement to flood-prone areas in Durin must be addressed urgently.

On his part, he said he would keep in touch with the Public Works Department in addressing the problem.

On another matter, he urged the people to support Sarawak’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state election to ensure more developments and a brighter future for them.

“I will continue to meet the people more frequently so that we can work together in finding the best solution for any issue arising.”

Later, Tiong announced a grant of RM100,000, slated for upgrading works on Durin Waterfront, to Councillor Teo Boon Siew who is tasked with overseeing the project.

In his remarks earlier, Teo said Durin folk were recommending that Tiong be nominated to contest in Dudong in the next state polls.

“He is a good leader and a winnable candidate. Our campaign machinery has already started, so I urge the people to fully support and vote for Datuk Seri Tiong for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Teo also called upon Tiong to help out with the Durin Waterfront project, which is estimated to cost RM4.5 million.

He also thanked Lanang MP Alice Lau for giving a grant of RM100,000 to fund the project.