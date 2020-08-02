Sabah state election: State PKR to finalise candidates, seats next week

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR will decide on its list of candidates and seats to contest in the coming state election at a meeting scheduled for next week, said state PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew.

She said the list would be submitted to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, once it had been finalised.

“We will have the Sabah (PKR) election bureau meeting first.

“After that, we will decide on the seats allocation before submitting the names (of candidates) to the chief minister.

“On the part of PKR, we will discuss among our leaders first before finalising the matter, as early as next week,” she told reporters after meeting party grassroots supporters here yesterday.

PKR, a Pakatan Harapan (PH) member, is part of the Warisan-led state government which came to power after the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

Asked whether PKR would be fielding new faces in the snap polls, Liew said the party expected to receive nominations from throughout the state in the next few days.

PKR contested eight seats in GE14 and won two – Inanam and Api-Api.

Liew said the party hoped to win three more seats this time around. She said apart from cooperation among PH parties, Sabah PKR would continue to work as a team with Warisan and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) in the coming polls, which she described as ‘challenging’.

On Thursday, Mohd Shafie announced the dissolution of the State Assembly, paving the way for a state election to be held within 60 days. — Bernama